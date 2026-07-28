Controversial US Open mixed doubles event returns with Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka teaming up

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One year ago, a huge controversy erupted at the US Open when the Grand Slam announced they were revamping the mixed doubles format: a shorter tournament played one week before the main event, with shorter matches (best of three sets, with only four games each and no advantage required) and the presence of pro tennis players instead of the especialised mixed doubles players, with some not being able to participate as they used the combined singles ranking as a criteria to make the cut..

"Dream-team" pairs like Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek, Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina or Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev played in the first edition of the new mixed doubles, although in the end they were Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, especialised in mixed doubles and who had won the year before -2024-, the ones who won the tournament beating Ruud and Swiatek, winning one million dollars -when in 2024 they won $200,000-.

This format has not been changed much this year for the 2026 US Open mixed doubles, and will take place one week before, on August 24-26, with the top six teams by combined singles ranking qualifying directly for the 16-team main draw, eight teams will receiving wildcards, and the ​remaining two ⁠places being decided through an eight-team qualifying draw, introduced this year.

The first players to appear in the entry list have been revealed, including a match-up between World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and former World No. 1, 24 Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Other pais will include Swiatek and Casper Ruud, Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori, Jessica Pegula and ⁠Jack Draper, and the defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. The list is not definitive and the entry window will close on August 17.