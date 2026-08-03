Controversial octopus farm plans in Spain scrapped

HQ

For a long time, there were plans to establish a large octopus farm in Spain that would raise one million animals per year. However, there was massive criticism from both the public and scientists, as octopuses are extremely ill-suited for this, and it was considered gross animal cruelty that would also have a very negative impact on the environment and the ocean.

Now the BBC reports that the plans have been scrapped, but Nueva Pescanova claims this was done solely for "business and regulatory reasons" and says it might consider trying this elsewhere. The article also notes that octopus farming is illegal in many places, not least in the United States.