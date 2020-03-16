Control's The Foundation DLC trailer reveals some information

The time has come for players to revisit the Oldest House. Remedy's Control is getting its first story-DLC next week, on March 26, but only on PS4 and PC (via Epic Games Store). Xbox players will be waiting until late June. The DLC is included in the Special Editions and available to purchase separately 14,99 € or as a part of the season pass, that costs 24,99 €.

Helen Marshall is missing but still able to give some orders via "a dead man", who we presume to be Trench. Our heroine, Jesse Faden, will be travelling through the caverns of the Foundation to stop the collision between the Astral Plane and the real world. By doing this, she will learn about Marshall's disappearance and unveil other mysteries surrounding the Board.

Jesse will face a new adversary with the help of a new feature for her weapon. Along with the paid DLC, all players will be receiving a free update that includes the Shield Rush upgrade and an ability to reassign Ability Points.

After two quiet months of 2020 in the new releases department, the video games industry speeds up in late March with a few interesting games and expansions. Which one are you getting?