Control's free Ultimate Edition update is finally coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next week

Earlier this year, owners of Control's Ultimate Edition on PC were treated to a new update that enhanced the game in a few different ways, making the acclaimed title prettier for the most part. The full update notes for this patch can be seen here, but there is a noticeable issue, it was for PC only and didn't cater to those who have been playing Control on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for one.

Remedy did promise that the update would eventually arrive on consoles but never really slapped a timeline on its arrival... until now.

It has been revealed that PS5 and Xbox Series users will be able to experience this update on Monday, October 6. The full patch notes have not been shared yet and will be coming on Monday too, but expect much the same as the PC patch from March, which should make the game look and play even better on the current-gen consoles.