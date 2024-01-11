Controller S is making an Xbox comeback

HQ

People were somewhat shocked when the first Xbox was released back in 2001 and they realised how huge the controller, called the Duke, was. It was like trying to play games with a Mini Cooper in your hands, and Microsoft quickly solved the problem by launching the Controller S, a smaller version that is the precursor to today's Xbox controllers.

Many remember it fondly, and after successfully releasing a new version of both the Duke and the Xbox 360 controller, Hyperkin has now decided to give the Controller S the same treatment. They have now announced a new version with the exact same look, although there are some new features under the hood such as Hall Effect analog sticks for better precision and a Share button.

We still don't know when the new Controller S will be released, which Hyperkin has cleverly named DuchesS, but two colours will be available; white and black. Check out the beauties below.