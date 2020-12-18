Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Control

Control will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in February

The Ultimate Edition will let us choose between 30 fps with ray tracing or 60 fps without it.

Remedy and 505 Games got a lot of heat when they announced that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Control will require a new purchase, even for those who already own the game on PS4 and Xbox One. But, the good news is that we won't have to wait much longer to see if the upgrades really are so impressive that they're worth buying the game a second time.

The Finnish developers have shared a small gameplay clip of Control Ultimate Edition running on the PlayStation 5 that shows off the two different modes we get to choose between: 30 frames per second with ray tracing and higher graphical quality or a mode targeting 60 frames per second without the extra eye candy. It also reveals that Control Ultimate Edition will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series digitally on February 2 before making its way to retail on March 2.

Will you be getting Control on the new consoles?

Control

