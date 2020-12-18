Control will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in February

You're watching Advertisements

Remedy and 505 Games got a lot of heat when they announced that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Control will require a new purchase, even for those who already own the game on PS4 and Xbox One. But, the good news is that we won't have to wait much longer to see if the upgrades really are so impressive that they're worth buying the game a second time.

The Finnish developers have shared a small gameplay clip of Control Ultimate Edition running on the PlayStation 5 that shows off the two different modes we get to choose between: 30 frames per second with ray tracing and higher graphical quality or a mode targeting 60 frames per second without the extra eye candy. It also reveals that Control Ultimate Edition will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series digitally on February 2 before making its way to retail on March 2.

Will you be getting Control on the new consoles?