Control Ultimate Edition and Rise of the Tomb Raider headline November's Games with Prime line-up

Amazon is delivering another knockout line-up for its Games with Prime service this November. Next month's selection includes three of the finest releases from the last generation: Control Ultimate Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Dragon Age Inquisition. Subscribers can also freely download Rogue Heroes, Liberated, Puzzle Agent 2, Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter, BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers, and Secret Files: Sam Peters.

As always, next month also contains some exclusive in-game rewards for major titles such as Far Cry 6, New World, and League of Legends. Players in Far Cry 6 will receive a Vaquero Bundle, which contains several cosmetic items, an El Caballero Blanco Pistol, and a Pocket Watch Weapon Charm. League of Legends gamers will be able to claim a special Words 2021 emote and New World fans can get a pirate sword, a Swashbuckler Skin, and a Pirate Stance emote.