Control soundtrack now available to stream and purchase

Control fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months, with story expansion The Foundation releasing on March 26 for PC and PlayStation 4 (and on June 25 for Xbox One) followed by the much-anticipated Alan Wake tie-in expansion AWE later this year. In wait of the expansions, however, Remedy Entertainment just announced that the original soundtrack composed by Petri Alanko and Martin Stig Andersen is now available to stream and purchase (find all available platforms here).

If you missed it, we had the chance to chat with Petri Alanko, one of the masterminds behind the award-winning and grand soundtrack, last year and you can find the lengthy interview here.