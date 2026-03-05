Control Resonant's combat sounds a lot like Bayonetta and Devil May Cry

HQ

There are many things that Control Resonant is not. It is not an open world game, nor is it a Soulslike. It doesn't let you ditch the melee combat and focus on ranged-only builds, nor will it leave you entirely isolated, as Dylan's Handler Zoe keeps an eye on the paranormal streets of Manhattan from afar. All of these add up to make the game quite a unique experience, but one that we can still draw comparisons with.

In a new lengthy article on the PS Blog, we find a lot of interesting details about Control Resonant. When digging into the combat, it's clear that the game looks to function a bit like Bayonetta, or Devil May Cry. "Action now leans more heavily into melee and supernatural synergy," reads the section from Remedy on combat.

"At the heart of it is the Aberrant, Dylan's transforming melee weapon. It shifts between distinct Primary and Secondary Forms, along with powerful Combo Enders, allowing you to tailor speed, range, and combat role within a single build."

The combat also leans heavily on momentum. The more you attack and play aggressively, the greater control you'll have over the battlefield as a whole. It creates a loop that's designed to reward your decisiveness as a player, and hopefully will feel great to play.