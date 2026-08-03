Control Resonant will take 30 hours to complete, according to Remedy Entertainment

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Somewhat recently, Remedy Entertainment shared that we should expect to put quite a lot of time aside to see the end credits roll in Control Resonant, noting the project was going to be longer than the original title. But how long exactly? Now we have a clearer picture, at least according to lead gameplay designer Sergey Mohov.

Speaking with TechRadar, Mohov outlined Control Resonant will take around "30 hours" to see the end credits roll, but if you are a completionist who wants to see and do everything in the project, the runtime will be considerably longer and topping out at "50 hours".

So it'll be quite the adventure Remedy has in the pipeline when it launches in less than two months on September 24 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Will you be snagging a copy and working through the action-packed sequel?