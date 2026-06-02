Control Resonant will officially debut in late September

HQ

Well... hopefully you don't have any plans for September, and if you do, get ready to cancel them. The State of Play has been a real treat of a broadcast, offering tons of reveals and major news, with a key theme that every game seems to want to launch in September. And this also applies to Remedy Entertainment's anticipated upcoming action sequel...

During the showcase, it was just revealed that Control Resonant will officially be launching on September 24, 2026, wherein we can expect to see FBC Director Jesse Faden teaming up with her (formerly twisted) brother Dylan, the core protagonist of this sequel, all to face off against a new paranatural force that has overtaken Manhattan.

The plot synopsis for the game explains that Dylan is now awake after being put into a coma after the ending of the original Control, and now he's "trying to navigate a world that is unfamiliar to him" where Jesse, "the only real connection in his life, is missing." This leads Dylan on a mission to find his sister while also battling with the question of which version of Dylan he is on a day-to-day basis.

You can see the new trailer for Control Resonant below, and it's also worth knowing that the game is now available to pre-order with two editions, the latter being a Digital Deluxe Edition that includes 48 hours of Early Access.