Control Resonant officially launches next year with a new main character

The rumors were true - Remedy's long-awaited follow-up is called Control Resonant, but the big surprise is that it's out next year, already.

Even more surprising; Jessie does not seem to be our main playable character this time around. Something evil has escaped The Oldest House, and the powers that run the supernatural institution has sent her previously detained little brother, Dylan, out to get her.

Dylan's powers seems a lot more melee-focused, and so the game does appear to feel very different.

"After years in confinement at the hands of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), Dylan Faden's former captors are deploying him at the peak of a supernatural crisis. Charged with combating a mysterious cosmic entity as it alters fundamental aspects of our reality, Dylan must harness his new found powers to take the fight to the myriad threats overwhelming Manhattan. On the path to unlocking the full potential of his supernatural abilities Dylan will also seek out his sister, FBC Director Jesse Faden, as he struggles to comprehend and contain the dangers that have spilled beyond the confines of the Oldest House to tear the world apart," reads the description.

You can see the first trailer below.