Control Resonant is set seven years after the first game and is regarded as "open-ended"

The first teaser for Control Resonant left players with plenty of questions, such as how the story connects to Alan Wake 2 and especially Control, and where Jesse Faden is. And yes - does the game have an open world, or not?

Now we have received more concrete answers to these questions. In an interview with Game Informer, developer Remedy confirms that the game primarily takes place a full seven years after the original:

"Fast forward seven years after Control, and Jesse has mysteriously disappeared, the Hiss lockdown has fallen apart, and this corruptive supernatural force has spilled into Manhattan, turning the once vibrant city into a kaleidoscope of psychedelic nightmares."

They also elaborate a bit on their "open-ended" world, which is not an open world in the traditional sense. He makes it clear that the game is "distinctly not open world," but that it does feature "fast-paced traversal, warped environments, [and] mindbending powers and weapons."

"I think our way of handling traversal is going to be something that will stand out [and] I also believe we have a unique take on how we blend melee with forward-facing momentum and supernatural abilities," he says.