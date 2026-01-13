Control Resonant is Remedy's "most ambitious game" ever made

HQ

Control's sequel is set to release this year, and while Remedy hasn't exactly told us when it'll be arriving this year, we do have an update on how the game will take a great leap forward for the developer.

"With Control Resonant, we wanted to challenge ourselves to make the biggest and most ambitious game we've ever made," Remedy writes on social media. "This is not a safe sequel. We want to push the boundaries of what we can do, and we believe after 7 years it's what you, the fans, deserve."

Fans are a bit puzzled by the "safe sequel" aspect of this post, but it seems that Control Resonant will be pushing the boat out just as much as the original game did. We can probably also expect a wild new storyline, new gameplay mechanics, and more that make the experience wholly different from Jesse's journey in Control.