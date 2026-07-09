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Control, despite having some incredibly unique and engaging powers, as well as a thoroughly immersive setting. Despite those winning points, the game itself is quite short. I've got an old completed save with about 9 hours, according to my Epic Games account, which just pushed through the main story alongside some side objectives. If anyone is worried Control Resonant will take a similar amount of time to beat, the game's director Mikael Kasurinen has confirmed that the sequel will be longer.

Speaking with MinnMax, Kasurinen revealed that Control Resonant is longer than the original game. Particularly, he said that a full playthrough will require more hours. We're not sure if this extra time is added mostly through optional segments, but it is also confirmed that there will be plenty of tough, optional bosses to fight for players who want to smash their heads against a wall for additional hours.

The story is broken up into chapters, so that might be another way in which Control Resonant extends its length a bit more. Remedy is looking to go bigger with this sequel in any case, and we'll be able to explore all the ways it has done just that this September.