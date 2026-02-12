Control Resonant gets first gameplay trailer

HQ

Perhaps we should have expected it, considering the game is one of the major hits we're expecting in early 2026, but the arrival of Control Resonant at Sony's State of Play still hit like a truck, generating an immediate wave of hype for Remedy fans and anyone wanting a supernatural, slightly spooky action game.

Instead of the cramped corridors and danger-bound offices of the original Control, we're instead treated to a much more open environment in the shapeshifting streets of a twisted Manhattan. Dylan, our new protagonist, has powers just like Jessie before him, and we can mix and match our abilities to our heart's desire, making various playstyles to take on the Resonants, the game's main villains.

We got a glimpse of what looked like a thematic and challenging boss fight at the end of the trailer, but sadly no release date still for Control: Resonant. Check out the gameplay for yourself below: