Control, MLB The Show 24, No More Heroes 3 and more join Game Pass

We've seen several examples of stuff leaving streaming services the last few years, and Game Pass is no exception. Fortunately, the good games have a tendency to come back sooner or later, something we'll see later this month.

Microsoft has announced the titles being added to Game Pass in the next couple of weeks, and one of the biggest highlights is without a doubt that Remedy's Control returns. It's not coming alone, however, as we're getting quite a few diverse, fun games:



Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun on Cloud, PC and consoles today



Paw Patrol World on Cloud, PC and consoles the 7th of March



SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated on Cloud, PC and consoles the 12th of March



Control's Ultimate Edition on Cloud, PC and consoles the 13th of March



No More Heroes 3 on Cloud, PC and consoles the 14th of March



Lightyear Frontier on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series the 19th of March



MLB The Show 24 on Cloud and consoles the 19th of March



The bad news is that three acclaimed games will also be leaving Game Pass on the 15th of March:

