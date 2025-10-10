Control is coming to Apple devices in early 2026

HQ

If you have yet to experience Remedy Entertainment's excellent Control, soon you will be able to plod through this game while travelling to work. Remedy has revealed that in early 2026 it will be bringing Control to Apple devices, alongside supporting touch controls for the game on the platforms.

Specifically, as Control is already available for Mac, the game will be coming for iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro headsets too. The specifics aren't mentioned, but typically big AAA games, even slightly older ones like Control, only launch on the latest Apple smart devices, so it's probably somewhat fair to assume it will only be accessible on iPhone 17 and 11th generation iPads, perhaps stretching as far back as to iPhone 16 and 10th generation iPads too.

All that Remedy explains is the following: "You will soon be able to enter the Oldest House on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro alongside Mac. Play with a game controller, or tap into the action with touch controls.

"Discover a world unknown when Control arrives on these platforms in early 2026."

The announcement post also seems to confirm that it'll be the Ultimate Edition of the game that's coming to the platform, and since a native version for mobile Apple devices is almost here, is it time to start expecting a native - and not cloud - version for Switch 2 also...?