Control has sold more than 2 million copies

You're watching Advertisements

Remedy has been very secretive about how Control has done commercially, and has mostly just said that sales have been pleasing. Now we know what that means.

The Finnish studio took the opportunity during its Capital Markets Day to announce that Control actually had its most successful month in terms of sales in November, and that this leads to it passing two million copies sold in total. This makes it the fastest growing new IP since Max Payne launched more than nineteen years ago.

We also got a tiny tease for its next game, the free-to-play project called Vanguard, as it was confirmed to be set in the "Remedy universe" alongside Alan Wake, Quantum Break and Control.