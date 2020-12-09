Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Control

Control has sold more than 2 million copies

Much due to having its best month ever in November...and we got a tiny tease about Remedy's next game.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Remedy has been very secretive about how Control has done commercially, and has mostly just said that sales have been pleasing. Now we know what that means.

The Finnish studio took the opportunity during its Capital Markets Day to announce that Control actually had its most successful month in terms of sales in November, and that this leads to it passing two million copies sold in total. This makes it the fastest growing new IP since Max Payne launched more than nineteen years ago.

We also got a tiny tease for its next game, the free-to-play project called Vanguard, as it was confirmed to be set in the "Remedy universe" alongside Alan Wake, Quantum Break and Control.

Control

Related texts

Control: AWEScore

Control: AWE
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"If you're a fan of Alan Wake and Control, it's worth picking up, but if you never played Alan Wake, you're better off sitting this one out."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy