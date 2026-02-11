Control has now surpassed five million sold copies

HQ

Clearly fans are doing what they must to get ready for the arrival of Control: Resonant this year. Developer Remedy Entertainment has revealed in its recent financial report that over the entirety of 2025, as many as over one million Control units have been shipped, meaning the acclaimed action title has now surpassed the immense five million sold copies milestone.

The interesting part about the game however is that it has reached a much larger audience than these sales figures suggest. The report claims that the lifetime player base for Control is as big as 20 million players, all thanks to the reach that services such as Game Pass give it.

This success that the original game has achieved has led Remedy to be rather confident about Control: Resonant, with the report describing the game as a "must-have day-one purchase" for fans of the series.

