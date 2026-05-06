Control has now sold six million copies

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With the next chapter in the Control series set to arrive later this year, on a still unconfirmed date, interest has been surging in Remedy Entertainment's original title, as back in February we reported that Control has surpassed five million sold copies and now the game has reached the next milestone.

In the latest financial report, Remedy explains that Control has now sold more than six million lifetime copies, suggesting that fans are picking up the project to prepare for the follow-up.

"Control retained solid sales momentum during Q1 and sold better than in the comparison period, driven by promotions and added visibility from Control Resonant. At attractive price points, Control provides an easy entry-point for new players to get involved in the Control universe ahead of the sequel and expands our addressable audiences. Control has sold over 6 million lifetime copies."

This is on top of other ongoing successes for Remedy, including for Alan Wake 2, which "continued to earn royalties in the first quarter", and for FBC: Firebreak, which will no longer "incur significant costs for Remedy."

Remedy also expects 2026 to be a strong year, following an already profitable first quarter. It also explains that while Control Resonant is still in full production, the same applies to the Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake on behalf of Rockstar Games, while Remedy's next title after the Control sequel is simply in the "proof of concept" phase.