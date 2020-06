You're watching Advertisements

Finnish studio Remedy released the first expansion of its phenomenal mind-bending action title Control for PC and PlayStation 4 on March 26 of this year and shortly before releasing it on those platforms, the developer revealed that The Foundation would be coming to Xbox One on June 25. Well, it was a longer-than-anticipated wait, but the wait is now over. The Foundation is available now on Xbox One, as is the season pass.

Will you be playing Control's expansions?