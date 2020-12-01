Control, Dragon Quest XI and more confirmed for Xbox Game Pass

You're watching Advertisements

It's been a year since Phil Spencer said the following during an Extra Life stream:

"I thought Control was really good. It didn't reach enough people, so I'm glad to see it's coming in to Game Pass so hopefully more people play it because it's a game that should be played from our friends at Remedy."

Weeks and months went by without a trace of this actually happening, but Microsoft is rarely subtle when teasing games making their way to Xbox Game Pass, so parts of tonight's announcement was expected.

I say that because Remedy's Control is indeed finally coming to Xbox Game Pass on Thursday, but that's not the only great game increasing the service's value the next nine days. How do you like these snowy apples?

Unfortunately, there are some bad news as well, as the following games will leave the service soon:

Still, what a great line-up. Am I right?