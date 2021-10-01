English
Control, Cake Bash and Hello Engineer coming to Stadia Pro

Claim them before October to keep them in your account.

While there's certainly a lot to say regarding the amount of games available on Stadia, there's really no shortage of great additions for Google's subscription service Stadia Pro. October is no different with five confirmed Stadia Pro games, of which all should be considered interesting:

Cake Bash
• Control: Ultimate Edition
Hello Engineer - Early Access
Spirit: Lucky's Big Adventure
Unto The End

If you claim those before October is over, they are yours to keep as long as you are a Stadia Pro subscriber. Which is the standout title according to you?

