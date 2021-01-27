Control and Concrete Genie join PlayStation Plus in February

You're watching Advertisements

When Lucid Games announced the delay of Destruction Allstars back in October we also got the good news that the game would be a part of the PlayStation Plus line-up from the get-go on February 2, but that's obviously not the only game we're getting for "free" starting next week.

Sony has announced that the two other PlayStation Plus games will be Control (The Ultimate Edition with both expansions and some PS5 goodies such as DualSense support and Activities) and Concrete Genie. These will replace Greedfall, Maneater and Shadow of the Tomb Raider next Tuesday, so I'd advise you to add the latter great trio to your collection while it's still an option.

What do you think about February's PS Plus line-up?