Control, Alan Wake? No, Sam Lake wants to work on another IP before he retires, and it's not the one you'd expect

It's impossible to disassociate Remedy Entertaiment from the figure of Sami Järvi, popularly known as Sam Lake. The developer and creative director has been the visible face of the developer for decades. But precisely because of this, Lake is already beginning to feel that his career is coming to an end, although he still has a long way to go and a lot of projects ahead of him.

Speaking to The Game Business about the road he's travelled and the possible achievements that lie ahead, the writer of Alan Wake and its sequel talked about the success story that is Alan Wake 2, the multimedia future of the franchise with Annapurna Pictures and his aspirations as a novelist. And also, of course, video games.

However, you'll be surprised what Lake's dream project is. No, it's not (right now) a new instalment of Control, Alan Wake or any of the familiar Remedy-verse. It would be an adaptation of The Moomins, a children's animated series from his native Finland. If you don't have kids, you probably don't know it, but The Moomins are a merry bunch of white painted characters in a multi-coloured world who teach social and family values to the youngest members of the household. Hence the strange and unusual nature of someone who has dealt with the horrors of the mind as the main theme in his most recognised works.

Would you like to see a video game adaptation of The Moomins developed by Remedy?