Control 2's budget is less than that of Alan Wake 2

HQ

In the era of budgets that could buy you a small island nation, it might surprise you to hear that Control 2 will have a smaller budget than that of Alan Wake 2. Remedy's next big sequel might have a bit less money spent on it, but that apparently won't affect the quality.

Speaking with Game File, Remedy CEO Tero Virtala confirmed that the Alan Wake 2 budget was only "a bit higher." However, this doesn't concern him much, and he doesn't believe fans should be concerned either.

"I think with that we can create excellent games," he said. "If we create an excellent game and it happens to sell four million or five million units, then we are really happy," adding that usually games break even for Remedy if they sell two million units or so.

The budget for Control 2 is €50 million, which again may seem like a bargain for a big game in 2025, but Remedy is aware that this is a big cost, and has a strategy to break even at least. So long as expectations don't require tens of millions of copies, then it seems Remedy can keep on trucking.