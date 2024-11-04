Control 2 will enter full production next year

HQ

Now that Alan Wake 2's second DLC is out, Remedy is gearing up to enter full production on another highly anticipated sequel in Control 2. The game was first announced back in 2022, and since then we've had consistent updates on it being in pre-production.

Now, as per a new earnings report from Remedy, we know that the game is almost ready to enter full production. "Control 2 has progressed well in the production readiness stage and is on track to start full production during 2025. Many of the critical features of the game have been implemented to mitigate production risk, and workflows and pipelines are being tested in preparation for full production," Remedy said.

This doesn't mean that you can expect to see Control 2 in late 2025 or anything like that. The game is still likely years away, but it is being prioritised over at Remedy, which will be self-publishing the sequel.

Are you looking forward to Control 2?