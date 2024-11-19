Control 2 changes things by being an action RPG

HQ

The Finnish developers at Remedy are fairly open about what's going on at the studio, so we frequently get updates about the games being developed there. This includes an interesting titbit about the sequel to 2019's Control.

Because the team took the opportunity to specify that Control 2 will be an action RPG in its latestCapital Markets Day presentation. What's newsworthy about that? Well, Control is an action/adventure game, so swapping adventure with role-playing makes 9t sound like the sequel will be bigger and give us more freedom. Does this mean even more customisable powers, an open world or what? Maybe we'll learn more about that in 2025, as Control 2 is set to enter full production then.

What do you hope Control 2 changes and keeps the same?