Contrary to Mumbai, Hong Kong issued its highest rain warning today

HQ

Weather gets harder to predict as climate changes globally and more extreme phenomena hit the different continents. While yesterday we reported about the driest month of June in India's Mumbai, leading the financial capital to ration water, today we've learned that Hong Kong has just sent its highest rain warning. The also expansive city raised the "black rainstorm signal" after registering heavy rainfall, which has prompted to school closures, business and market disruption, and the local administration's official advice for residents to take shelter.

As usual with the Asian city, the possibility of sever flooding remains a big concern. The Hong Kong Observatory is warning that rain exceeding 70mm per hour could continue in the following hours and days, while intense gusts also impact several parts of the city.

And it isn't the first time this spring either, as the new disruption comes during a wider period of extreme weather events in souther China. Both Hong Kong and nearby areas, including Shenzhen, have been hit by full days of heavy rain linked to an active monsoon in the southwest (ironically the weather pattern that was missed in India) and low-pressure, which raise risks of floods, landslides, and travel disruption. All just ahead of the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival weekend.