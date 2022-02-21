Contraband's original concept was created in 2009

HQ

One of the announcements during Microsoft's E3 press conference last year was Contraband, a game developed by the Swedish studio Avalanche (Just Cause 4, Rage 2). Since then we haven't really heard much about it, other than it seems to be a multiplayer heist game also including a singleplayer campaign.

Now the co-founder of Avalanche, Christofer Sundberg, who left the studio in 2019, reveals that the original concept for Contraband actually was created by him and a few others back in 2009:

"Me, @StockholmStefan and a few others created the very first original concept for it in 2009. That's the cool thing about game development. It takes years for a creative process to mature and I am really happy that the game has come to where it is now."

As we reported last fall, the game has been in actual production since at least 2018. While we still don't know when we'll get to actually see what Avalanche has been working on during all these years, we do know that we are looking forward to it. A lot.