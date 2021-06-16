Contraband set to be a "co-op smuggler's paradise"

On Sunday evening at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, a brief trailer unveiling a new title being developed by Xbox Game Studios and Avalanche Studios was shown off. The game in question was Contraband, a title that is coming to Xbox consoles and PC at some point down the line, but other than that, we didn't really know anything about what this title was going to be.

However, recently Xbox Wire released a new blog post mentioning a few more details about Contraband and what we can expect it to be. We can seemingly expect the title to be a "co-op smuggler's open-world paradise", that uses the latest version of Avalanche's Apex Engine, the same engine used in the Just Cause games.

It was also revealed that Contraband is being built to take full advantage of the Xbox Series consoles, which is pretty much a given considering the title is an Xbox console exclusive, and that it will be Avalanche's "most ambitious game yet".

A recent report from Windows Central's Jez Corden also detailed a few other extras about the game, including that it will be an "action-packed heist 'em up, where teams of up to four players plan out and execute smuggling runs across a fictional island off the South Asian coast." You can check out all of these extra details over here.

Make sure to take a look at the announcement trailer for Contraband below, which gives a teaser of what is to come for the game.