Contraband seems to be a major AAA production

One of the new IP's that was announced during Microsoft's E3 press conference this year was Contraband. It is being developed by the Swedish Avalanche Studios, which is most famous for the Just Cause series, but also The Hunter and Rage 2.

Unfortunately, we didn't get a whole lot of details, others than that it takes place during the 70's and seems to be focused on doing heists with your friends. But at least it seems top be a really major project. Thanks to the eagle eyed Twitter user Timur222, it has now been discovered via LinkedIn that more than 150 people are seemingly already involved in the project. As a comparison, it was roughly 100 working on Just Cause 4, according to Timur222.

Hopefully we'll get a sign of life from the game during The Game Awards on Friday this week. With 150+ developers involved (a number likely to grow even further), it seems like it has entered full production, although it has been rumoured to be planned for a 2023 release according to the VentureBeat editor and insider Jeff Grubb.

Thanks GamingBolt