Contraband screenshots leaks online

HQ

When game development is discontinued without the title in question being released, it is common for leaked images to eventually find their way onto the internet, especially if it is a large project that has been in the works for a long time with lots of employees. Just last month, we were able to show screenshots from Bluepoint's God of War title and Rare's axed Everwild, both of which were shelved this year.

Now it's time again, and once more it's Mp1st who has landed them. This time it's Contraband, developed by Swedish Avalanche Studios (Just Cause series). It was announced in 2021 but was confirmed to have been canceled three months ago. We don't know exactly what it would have looked like or how it would have worked, but the premise revolved around smuggling in the 1970s, where muscle cars seemed to play an important role.

The leaked images mainly show menus, but also some design elements and give clues as to what the gameplay would have been like. Apparently, there were different professions to choose from and levels to scale. You can find all the images in the link above, and you can also check out two of them in the X post below.