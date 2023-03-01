Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Contraband

Contraband is still in development

"It still exists," might not sound like the most comforting news, but at least it's not been abandoned.

HQ

In June 2021, Contraband was announced for PC and Xbox Series S/X, developed by Avalanche Studios (Just Cause series, Rage 2). It was later revealed that the development of the game started back in 2018, but despite this, we haven't really heard anything about it since then. This have resulted in people asking if the game still exists or if it has been cancelled.

One of them is the self-proclaimed insider Shpeshal_Nick who asked on Twitter: "Does it still exist? Has it been abandoned and they're not saying anything yet?"

This led to two journalists with proven good contacts in the video game industry verify that Contraband is in fact still on track. On of them is the Windows Central editor Jez Corden who tweeted "It's not abandoned lol", with Insider Gaming's co-founder Tom Henderson simply stating "It still exists :)".

Microsoft has a planned Xbox event in June, where they are expected to reveal what we will get to play on Xbox during the upcoming 12 months. Hopefully Contraband will be one of the games showing up. You can check out the announcement trailer below to freshen up your memory.

HQ
Contraband

