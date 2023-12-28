Contra: Operation Galuga will show "why Contra has been a beloved" series for 35 years

HQ

There's no doubt that one of the biggest action franchises during the 80's and early 90's was Konami's beloved Contra series, at the time known as Probotector in Europe. But since then, Konami has struggled to get the magic back and pretty much everything Contra related ever since has been disappointments (with one big exception, but we'll get to that).

Fortunately, it looks like we might get to experience some great Contra action again as the retro geniuses at WayForward launches Contra: Operation Galuga this upcoming spring. Not only is it a skilled developer specialized in 2D-action games with retro inspiration, they have also made the only really good Contra since Super Probotector was released 1992, namely Contra 4 from 2007.

In an interview with Nintendo Life, the director Tomm Hulett explains why they wanted to make a new game in this series:

"Since Contra is such a long-running series, Konami was sensitive to the fact some newer players might think it was too late to jump in. Additionally, the early story for Contra is a bit muddled (based on territorial differences) so there's an advantage to rebooting that aspect and starting over with everyone on the same page. An important detail though — this is not an HD remaster or enhanced port. As far as the game is concerned — the stage designs, your abilities, challenges you'll face — this is a brand-new Contra. Hopefully, a great foundation for future entries to build on."

Hulett was also asked about the connection to the classic Contra titles, and says there will be something for everyone, and that they will show why people has been in love with Contra for 35 years:

"We definitely reference games beyond the original, but I don't want to get into too much detail. I'll leave that to the "10 Things You Missed In Operation Galuga" articles post-launch! But as far as overall inspiration, I want Operation Galuga to fully encapsulate the Contra "canon" to this point. Meaning all the side-scrolling Contras. Every game has its fans, and those fans have waited many, many years for a return to form — OG needs to deliver on that. As an entry point for newcomers, as well, I want to showcase why Contra has been a beloved action franchise for 35 years."

Contra: Operation Galuga launches for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox at a yet to be revealed date during Q1 2024.