Contra: Operation Galuga characters introduced in new trailer

Contra: Operation Galuga debuts on March 12 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. With so little time to go, WayForward and Konami thinks it's time we get to know the characters of this game.

This time we get six to choose from, which of course includes the original Contra heroes Bill and Lance, but also the two Probotectors (Bill and Lance was removed from the European versions of Contra, which was re-branded Probotector with robots as protagonists as it felt less violent) as well as Ariana, Lucia Drake and Stanley Ironside.

In a brand new trailer, we get a better look of what they all have to offer, with the Iron Man inspired Stanley Ironside looking especially cool. Contra: Operation Galuga supports co-op for up to four players, so it's a good thing we get a good selection, or what do you think?