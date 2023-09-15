Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Contra: Operation Galuga

Contra: Operation Galuga announced with a trailer

It is being developed by the retro experts over at WayForward.

The Contra series (previously know as Probotector in Europe) is often considered to be one of the greatest classic arcade franchises of all time with brilliant run-'n'-gun action. But during the last two decades, it hasn't been easy to be a Contra fan as almost everything released has been subpar.

Therefore we are glad to see the series return to its roots. Contra: Operation Galuga has now been announced, and it's being developed by WayForward. The official X account says it is a "reimagined '80s classic" and if the first trailer is anything to go by, it actually looks like the classic Contra so many of us grew up with.

Check out the announcement trailer below. Contra: Operation Galuga premieres early next year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

HQ

Contra: Operation Galuga

