Contra: Operation Galuga announced with a trailer

The Contra series (previously know as Probotector in Europe) is often considered to be one of the greatest classic arcade franchises of all time with brilliant run-'n'-gun action. But during the last two decades, it hasn't been easy to be a Contra fan as almost everything released has been subpar.

Therefore we are glad to see the series return to its roots. Contra: Operation Galuga has now been announced, and it's being developed by WayForward. The official X account says it is a "reimagined '80s classic" and if the first trailer is anything to go by, it actually looks like the classic Contra so many of us grew up with.

Check out the announcement trailer below. Contra: Operation Galuga premieres early next year for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.