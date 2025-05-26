Contoversial FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem confirms plans for a second term in December

HQ

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the sitting president of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), is running again for president in the elections called for December. The Emirati announced it in an interview on Reuters, although it was widely assumed that he would bid for a second term, despite the opposition surrounding him, from Formula 1 drivers to other FIA executives who resigned during his first term.

"I feel having three years in a complex federation like the FIA is not enough. Do I need more time? Yes. Has it been easy? Never. Has it been enjoyable? Sometimes", he said, adding that "It doesn't make sense to me that one (Formula One) driver and one team principal make more money than all of the FIA, and the FIA owns the championship. Is that fair?". Ben Sulayem believes FIA has been neglected regarding the deal with Liberty Media on the commercial rights of Formula 1.

Ben Sulayem was appointed as FIA President in December 2021, succeeding Jean Todt. He has faced criticism by the large fines imposed to F1 drivers for swearing (fines that will be reduced), some sexist comments he made in 2001, as well as lack of transparency in the governing body, which led to what has been described as an "exodus" of senior FIA members who disagreed with the Emirate over "moral principles".

He is currently the only candidate announce, but rally driver Carlos Sainz Sr. is considering running for president, a move that would likely be supported by most F1 drivers. "Let him stand. That is democracy", Ben Sulayem said.