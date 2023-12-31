Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Contour offers a new ergonomic keyboard option to keep your hands healthy

The Balance keyboard doesn't come up with a new concept, but does refine what we know about ergonomics.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ergonomic keyboards and other accessories are becoming more important as we grow older and realise that a lot of us are probably going to be staring at monitors, using keyboards and mice for a good chunk of our lives.

This is where Contour comes in, with a roller mouse and ergonomic keyboard that doesn't necessarily reinvent the wheel, but gives us some strong evolutions on a concept we've understood for a while.

If you're in need of a keyboard that's going to give your wrists, fingers, and hands a bit more longevity, you might as well check out our Quick Look below and see if Contour is right for you.

HQ


Loading next content