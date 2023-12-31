Contour offers a new ergonomic keyboard option to keep your hands healthy

HQ

Ergonomic keyboards and other accessories are becoming more important as we grow older and realise that a lot of us are probably going to be staring at monitors, using keyboards and mice for a good chunk of our lives.

This is where Contour comes in, with a roller mouse and ergonomic keyboard that doesn't necessarily reinvent the wheel, but gives us some strong evolutions on a concept we've understood for a while.

If you're in need of a keyboard that's going to give your wrists, fingers, and hands a bit more longevity, you might as well check out our Quick Look below and see if Contour is right for you.