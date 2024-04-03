Content Warning was claimed by over 6 million people in 24 hours

HQ

Landfall Games' Content Warning took us all by surprise the other day, when it launched out of the blue for free. At least, it was free for its first 24 hours, and in that period, a lot of people quickly logged onto their Steam account to claim the game.

Since then, Landfall has posted that the game was downloaded by more than 6 million people during its free period. The concurrent peak player count has hit over 200,000 as per SteamDB as well.

Content Warning is no longer free, but it's priced at £6.69, so it won't exactly break the bank if you missed out on getting it. We'll have to see if the game has lasting power, or if it's a flash in the pan from its free period. Still, it's impressive to generate so many players in the first 24 hours of any game.