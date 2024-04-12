Content Warning sells 700,000 copies after going paid

HQ

Content Warning - the co-op horror game where you have to film entertaining videos while risking your life for internet fame - immediately attracted a lot of attention when it launched, not only because it came out of nowhere, but it was also free for its first 24 hours.

This led over 6 million people to hurry and grab the game before they had to pay for it, but even after the game slapped on a price tag, it has still managed to sell an impressive amount of copies. Speaking with PCGamer, Landfall CEO Wilhelm Nylund spoke about how he never expected such a response.

"It felt likely that [Content Warning] would be bigger than any of our similar small projects, but we definitely didn't expect it to happen so quickly," he said. "It was definitely a lot of excitement and a lot of confusion about how it blew up as quickly as it did."

Nylund went onto say that there was a feeling of relaxation after Content Warning went paid, as the sales figures were encouraging. The game sold 100,000 copies in its first day and by the end of the week it had sold 700,000. Not bad, especially when a lot of people had already picked it up for free.