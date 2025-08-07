Content Warning is coming to Switch consoles next year

HQ

Maybe there are certain trends that escape me already about current game consumption. Sure, I understand that there is an important niche of content creators on streaming and video platforms like Youtube or Twitch who play horror games alone or with friends and who generate a lot of internet traffic. But it escaped me that this experience can also be taken to a game in which you must escape from a place plagued by monsters with your companions while you record the experience... and then upload the video to the network and count the likes.

Content Warning is a mega-hit that had slipped under my radar until today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase, but now that it's confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, I think it's time to give it a shot. It's not for nothing that it's a phenomenon with millions of players on PC.

Plus, it might be the first indie to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera.

Check out the announcement trailer for Content Warning on Switch consoles below.