Content Warning is coming to Switch consoles next year

There are many layers of meta in this simulator of... youtuber who plays horror titles with friends?

Maybe there are certain trends that escape me already about current game consumption. Sure, I understand that there is an important niche of content creators on streaming and video platforms like Youtube or Twitch who play horror games alone or with friends and who generate a lot of internet traffic. But it escaped me that this experience can also be taken to a game in which you must escape from a place plagued by monsters with your companions while you record the experience... and then upload the video to the network and count the likes.

Content Warning is a mega-hit that had slipped under my radar until today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase, but now that it's confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, I think it's time to give it a shot. It's not for nothing that it's a phenomenon with millions of players on PC.

Plus, it might be the first indie to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera.

Check out the announcement trailer for Content Warning on Switch consoles below.

