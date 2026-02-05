Consumers are increasingly aware of AI, and yet many still don't want it, according to new report

HQ

If you ever see a big tech CEO or representative get challenged on consumers not adopting AI on their devices, most of them will pivot by saying the AI isn't the problem, it's the lack of understanding that is. That might sound excusable, but a new report suggests that consumers are aware of what AI can offer them, and still don't want it.

This comes from new data at Circana (via PC Gamer), which shows that a third of users don't want AI on their devices. Two-thirds of the people who didn't want AI believe their devices work just fine as they are, and 59% were also concerned about privacy should they let AI dig through their personal folders, files, and more.

Only 15% rejected the idea of AI in their devices due to a lack of understanding or feeling like the tech was too complex. This isn't a massive rejection of AI, as there's still a majority in favour of having it on their devices, but it shows that those staunchly against AI aren't going to change their minds if they're shown a PowerPoint presentation on how it actually works.