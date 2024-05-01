Consumer dreams come true in Funko Fusion's official reveal trailer

Dansk
Fandoms and franchises collide in Funko Fusion, an upcoming adventure game that lets your Funko Pops do more than just sit there, pristine in their boxes on your desk or collection shelf.
Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Hot Fuzz, The Walking Dead, and plenty more combine to create this video game. Finally, something might give Fortnite a run for its money with the sheer amount of IPs that could come into Funko Fusion.
Check out the reveal trailer below and let us know what you think.