Consume Me is an indie game that wants you to relive your days as a teenager

Typically speaking, being a teenager is a confusing and challenging part of someone's life, as the combination of finding your place in the world and dealing with an overwhelming number of new emotions can be a lot to handle. It's a part of people's lives that is looked back at with pride but also not a period that people would probably be all too interested in repeating. Developers Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thompson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, and Ken "coda" Snyder all disagree.

As part of Day of the Devs, we have just been introduced to Consume Me, a life-sim RPG that is all about reliving your teenage days. This single-player experience is described as a "darkly funny coming-of-age story," one that looks to poke fun at all the trials and tribulations of being a teenager.

As for how this translates into gameplay, it's a game of decisions meaning you have to frequently decide how to tackle some of life's greatest challenges, be it how to avoid distractions while studying, how to eat enough while dieting, how to effectively win the heart of your crush, how to save enough money while also barely being paid minimum wage... Sounds fun, right?

Consume Me is about crafting the story and experience around your choices and that leads to one of 13 possible endings, which are described as "mostly bad". Needless to say, we're in store for quite a unique game in Consume Me, and you'll be able to try it for yourself soon, as it's launching on PC and Mac on September 25, 2025. Check out a trailer below.