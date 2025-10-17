Construction Crew is the game that finally lets you realize your childhood dreams

These days, it seems like pretty much everything has been simulated in video games in some way, like a few years ago when we were power washing stuff in PowerWash Simulator and mowing lawns in Lawn Mowing Simulator. Now, another simulator of a slightly more unusual kind has been unveiled, and we suspect that a lot of men who dreamed of becoming construction workers when they were little boys will be really happy.

We are talking about Construction Crew, a game that is exactly what it sounds like and is described as follows in the press release:

"Grab your helmet and fire up the engines! This is raw construction - sweat, smoke, and steel. Operate cranes, loaders, rollers, and more as you and your CREW carve terrain, raise structures, and pour asphalt to finish the toughest jobs together."

It will be playable in both single-player and co-op, and a playable demo will be available via Steam as early as next month. The finished game is set to be released in 2026 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the first trailer below.