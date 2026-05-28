Construction begins on the UFC fighting cage in front of the White House

HQ

Work has started on the construction of the fighting cage that will be used for the UFC event in the White House, scheduled for June 14, the day of Donald Trump's 80th birthday, an event that will also celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. The fighting cage will be right in front of the White House's main facade, and will be surrounded by 5,000 temporary seats and a space for a marching band.

The UFC Freedom 250 event will be headline by Spanish-Georgian Ilia Topuria and the American Justin Gaethje, fighting for the unified World Lightweight championship. There will be other five fights in the main card, all of them male, including Brazilian Alex Pereira against French Ciryl Gane.

While attendance will be limited, UFC expected to issue as many as 85,000 tickets for fans to watch the fights for free in a park nearby, on big screens. The event will take place on June 14, Sunday, and will start at 2:00 AM CEST, 1:00 AM BST on Monday, June 15, in European time.