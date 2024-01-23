Constellation trailer delivers thrills with Noomi Rapace

On 27 March, Apple TV+ will offer a dose of exciting science fiction with Swedish star Noomi Rapace when the series Constellation premieres on the service. Over eight episodes, we will follow Jo, a returning astronaut who, after experiencing a disaster on her space station, begins to see and experience unexplainable things in her neighbourhood.

What exactly is going on, and what exactly happened to her out there in space? Check out the trailer below along with the show's synopsis.

"Constellation" stars Noomi Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost."