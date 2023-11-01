Constantine director wants to make an R-rated sequel

HQ

A little more than a year has passed since we found out that Keanu Reeves and Warner are planning to make a sequel to the iconic Constantine, and even Francis Lawrence has promised to come back to direct. Since then, however, some changes have taken place at Warner, not least on the DC side where James Gunn and Peter Safran have completely taken over.

The question some are now asking is whether this affects Constatine 2 in a positive or negative way, and we haven't heard much news about the alleged sequel since it was first announced. Something that even Reeves himself commented on when he was asked during an interview and said:

"I think they're trying to figure out what to do with that. Hopefully, I can reprise the role of John Constantine, but it remains to be seen. Yeah. But I hope so. I hope so."

But now the film's director has finally lifted the lid on his thoughts and what he hopes to achieve. Speaking to Gamespot, he said:

"So Constantine 2 got obviously held up by the writers strike, and we had to jump through a bunch of hurdles to get control of the character again, because other people had control of the Vertigo stuff. We have control."

"Keanu and Akiva Goldsman and I have been in meetings and have been hashing out what we think the story is going to be, and there's more meetings of those that have to happen — the script has to be written — but really hoping that we get to do Constantine 2, and make a real rated R version of it."

The ban on children certainly doesn't sound wrong, and after Deadpool's success, hopefully Warner themselves aren't as worried anymore about the fact that they'll alienate a certain segment of the audience by making the film dark and violent.

What are your hopes for Constantine 2?

